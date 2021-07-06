Fuel Complete Future Considerations Trades

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday two transactions that satisfied the future considerations owed from deals over the 2020-21 season. The Fuel have traded the rights to forwards Alex Rauter and Dylan Malmquist to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fulfilling the trade for Eric Williams. Additionally, the Fuel traded the rights to Tim Shoup to the Orlando Solar Bears fulfilling the Jordan Schneider trade.

Rauter, 27, first joined the Fuel midway through the 2019-20 season. Re-signing with Indy prior to the 2020-21 season, Rauter skated in 37 games this year earning 10 goals and seven assists. The three-year pro has appeared in 147 ECHL contests registering 41 goals and 48 assists.

Malmquist, 24, signed with the Fuel in late January after playing five games for the Kansas City Mavericks. Appearing in 21 games in a Fuel uniform, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward tallied three goals and three assists.

Shoup, 26, re-signed with the Fuel prior to the 2020-21 season after playing his second pro season in Indianapolis. The 26-year-old defenseman played 45 games for the Fuel last season, earning one goal and seven assists. Entering his fourth pro season, Shoup has 107 ECHL games under his belt tallying seven goals and 18 assists.

Along with the rest of the ECHL, the Fuel will submit their Season-Ending Roster on Thursday - the final day of the 2020-21 season. Tams can begin the process of signing players and extending qualifying offers as early as Friday.

