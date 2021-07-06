Solar Bears Complete Future Considerations Trades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced today the following transactions were completed prior to Monday's 3 p.m. ET future considerations trade deadline:

Orlando acquires forward Darby Llewelyn from the Tulsa Oilers to complete the March 14 trade for Alan Lyszczarczyk

Orlando acquires forward Riley Woods from the Utah Grizzlies to complete the March 16 trade for Michael Prapavessis

Orlando acquires defenseman Tim Shoup from the Indy Fuel to complete the April 18 trade for Jordan Schneider

Orlando trades Llewelyn, along with forwards Jake Coughler, Tad Kozun and defenseman Matthew Spencer to the Wheeling Nailers to complete the April 20 trade for Michael JolyÂ

Woods, 23, produced 16 points (4g-12a) in 14 games with Utah this season. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound forward also recorded 11 points (3g-8a) in 26 American Hockey LeagueÂ contests with the Colorado Eagles. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has tallied 53 points (17g-36a) in 57 career ECHL games with Utah and Newfoundland, and 12 points (4g-8a) in 34 AHL games with Colorado and Toronto.

Shoup, 26, notched eight points (1g-7a) in 45 games this past season with Indy. The 6-foot, 190-pound blueliner has skated in 118 career ECHL matches with Indy and Manchester, amassing 31 points (6g-25a).

ECHL teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on July 8.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

