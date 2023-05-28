Omaña, Power Bats Propel ThunderBolts to Victory

CRESTWOOD, IL - Henry Omaña became the Frontier League's first four-game winner, pitching six shutout innings as the ThunderBolts defeated the Florence Y'alls 5-3 to wrap up a 4-3 home stand at Ozinga Field Sunday afternoon.

Omaña got some early support as the Bolts (7-8) put runs on the board in each of the first two innings. Jake Boone started the first with a double and scored on Junior Martina's RBI triple. The next inning, Carson Matthews and Matt Morgan hit back-to-back doubles to extend the lead.

Omaña walked a season-high four but allowed only two hits as he kept the shutout intact into the seventh inning. That's when Florence tightened the score to 2-1 against the Windy City bullpen. The Bolts took the run right back on a Matthews triple and an error in the bottom of the seventh. They put the game away the next inning as Bren Spillane and Martina both doubled and scored. In the game, the ThunderBolts finished with seven hits. All of them went for extra bases.

Florence threatened, scoring two and putting the tying run on base in the ninth but could not complete their comeback attempt.

The win improved Omaña's record to 4-0. He also leads the league with 32 strikeouts. Edgar Martinez (1-1) allowed three runs over seven innings and took the loss.

The ThunderBolts have another day game scheduled for Monday afternoon as they begin a four-game road trip in Schaumburg. Cole Bellair (0-3, 6.27) makes the start at Wintrust Field for the Bolts. The Boomers counter with Kobey Schlotman (1-2, 5.93). The game is scheduled for a 1:00 start and the broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

