Jackals Walk-Off Titans with Ninth Inning Homer

May 28, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Paterson, NJ - Joe Simone's walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning helped defeat the Ottawa Titans (5-10) on Sunday, as the New Jersey Jackals (7-7) took the rubber match of the three-game series by a final score of 7-6.

Making his first professional start, Brooks Walton (ND, 0-0) retired the side in order in the first inning. The right-hander was signed earlier in the day after finishing his senior season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Alfredo Marte got the Jackals on the board with a single in the bottom half of the second inning, chopping a single to left, scoring Josh Rehwaldt, who was in motion from second base.

AJ Wright would tie the game with a solo homer to right-centre off Jackals starter John Baker (ND, 0-2) in the fourth inning.

After striking out Ti'Quan Forbes to begin the bottom half of the fourth, the Jackals would score five runs on three hits, knocking Walton out of the game. Down 6-1, Chris Burica would get out of the jam by striking out Alex Toral.

Walton would allow six runs, on four hits, walking three, and striking out two in the series finale.

The Titans would pull level in the top of the fifth, returning the favour with a five-run frame. Jason Dicochea cashed in with an RBI on a fielder's choice, before Gabe Snyder tied the game with a grand slam to right-centre. Snyder's second homer of the season brought the game level, giving the starter Walton a no-decision.

The contest remained scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when Taylor Lepard (loss, 0-1) served up a leadoff solo homer to Joe Simone to end the contest.

In the loss, Jacob Talamante, Gabe Snyder, and Ivan Marin all recorded multi-hit performances.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open a six-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 pm at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.