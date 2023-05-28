Boomers Strand 13 in Loss to New York

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers drew 10 walks but did not record a hit until the sixth and finished with just three while leaving a season high 13 runners on base in a 3-1 loss to the New York Boulders in the series finale before nearly 6,000 fans on Sunday night at Wintrust Field.

New York took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out run. The Boomers were able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning as Chase Dawson was hit by a pitch on his bobblehead night, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Blake Berry. New York plated single runs in the third and fifth to lead 3-1. The Boomers had runners on base in seven of the nine innings but could not find a way to push across another run. Miles Simington notched the first hit against the New York bullpen with two outs in the sixth.

Jackson Hickert suffered the loss, working five innings and allowing three runs while walking three and striking out four. Merfy Andrew and Ben Strahm both threw two scoreless frames with Andrew retiring all six batters. Gaige Howard drew three walks and has reached base in all 13 games. Dawson singled in the ninth to push his hitting streak to nine games. Seven of the nine in the lineup reached base at least once.

The first homestand of the year comes to a close with a 1:00 p.m. Memorial Day game against the Windy City ThunderBolts. The Memorial Day contest will serve as Military Appreciation Day with active or former military receiving up to six free tickets with the code APPRECIATION. It is also American Heart Association Day. LHP Kobey Schlotman (1-2, 5.93) is slated to start against RHP Cole Bellair (0-3, 6.27). The home schedule is just underway and tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

