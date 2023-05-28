Crushers Avoid Sweep, Shut out Miners in 2-0 Win

Augusta, NJ - The Lake Erie Crushers avoided being swept and earned a 2-0 victory over the Sussex County Miners. The Crushers (8-7) picked up a big-time win over the Miners (10-4) as they brought a six-game road trip to a close and got back above .500.

The pitching staff delivered once again for Lake Erie as they shut out an opponent for the third time this year. They dazzled and discombobulated Miners hitters in the Sunday matinee, limiting them to just four team hits.

Matt Mulhearn pitched a gem as he went 6.0 innings while striking out four. The right-hander fell behind in some counts, he gave up all four hits and walked a season-high four batters, but his resilience allowed him to battle back and limit traffic on the bases.

Mulhearn was backed up by the pen, as Trevor Kuncl, JD Hammer and Sam Curtis all came in and threw a scoreless inning. Curtis picked up his third save of the season after slamming the door in the bottom of the ninth, and Mulhearn registered his second win of the 2023 campaign.

The offense put the Crushers ahead early. The first batter of the game, Jiandido Tromp, took the second pitch of the afternoon yard to make it 1-0. Tromp finished the game as one of two Lake Erie batters with a multi-hit performance, with the other being Todd Isaacs Jr. going 2-for-4.

In the fourth frame, Lake Erie added to their lead. An Isaacs Jr. leadoff single followed by a Jack Harris fielder's choice put the Crushers' right fielder on first base. John Tuccillo stepped to the plate after a strikeout and hit a two-out RBI double off the wall.

This would be all the Crushers needed as they took a 2-0 advantage. Following Mulhearn, just two men for the Miners would get on base the rest of the day.

