Miners Drop Series Finale

Augusta, NJ - After posting a season-high sixteen hits yesterday, the Sussex County Miners were held to just four hits today as the Lake Erie Crushers salvaged the final game of the three-game Memorial Day Weekend series by pulling out a 2-0 win in from of 1,334 fans on a perfect weather day at Skylands Stadium.

Lake Erie's offense came in the first inning with leadoff batter Jiandido Tromp's solo home run deep in left field to put the Crushers up 1-0, and then in the fourth inning when John Tuccillo knocked home Jack Harris with an RBI double to give Lake Erie the 2-0 lead that would hold up throughout. The Crushers only mustered six hits of their own, thanks to a very solid performance by Miners lefty Griffin Baker. Baker would go seven innings in a hard luck loss, allowing just the two runs on six hits, walking just one batter and striking out seven on the evening.

Lake Erie had tremendous pitching from starter Matt Mulhearn, who scattered four hits over six innings to pick up the win. Mulhearn walked four and struck out four, before turning things over to the bullpen. Trevor Kuncl, J.D. Hammer, and Sam Curtis each came on to hold the Miners hitless in the final three innings to secure the win for Lake Erie.

The loss snapped the Miners four-game winning streak, and gave the Miners their first loss at home this season. The Miners now turn their attention to the Quebec Capitales, with first pitch for all three games set for 7:05 pm.

