Omaha Storm Chasers Welcome Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to Werner Park for First Time

May 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (19-11) welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (16-17, Triple-A Marlins) to Werner Park for a six-game series, May 7 to 12. The team returns to Papillion on a five-game winning streak, after taking five of six in Des Moines from the Iowa Cubs. This week marks the first meeting between Omaha and Jacksonville since the two teams joined the International League in 2021.

First pitch between the Storm Chasers and the Jumbo Shrimp is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, Tuesday, May 7. Game two of the series starts at 12:05 p.m. CT, Wednesday, May 8. Game three between Omaha and Jacksonville get going at 6:35 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 9, while games four and five have a 7:05 p.m. start on and Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. The series concludes with a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, May 12.

Highlights this week include Star Wars Night and the first Fireworks Friday presented by Harrah's & Horseshoe Council Bluffs of 2024, on Friday, May 10; as well as Legends Night and a Short Sleeve Retro Hoodie Giveaway presented by Pepsi on Saturday, May 11. The specialty jerseys worn on Star Wars Night will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Midlands Tornado Relief Fund.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 7

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Healthcare Professionals Night: Celebrate your local healthcare professionals! Presented by Prime Time Healthcare.

Wednesday, May 8

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 12:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen at stormchasers.mixlr.com

Promotions:

Senior Bingo: Presented By Aetna Medicare Solutions

Thursday, May 9

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 6:35 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

UNO Night: Come out and celebrate the accomplishments of some of your favorite UNO Athletic Teams.

Thrifty Thursday: Get a baseline box or berm ticket*, select concessions items, medium fountain Pepsi products, and Ale Storm & Busch Light cans for just $3 each, presented by Pinnacle Bank. *First 300 tickets, limit 6 per account.

Friday, May 10

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Star Wars Night: Join us in a galaxy far, far away as we celebrate Star Wars Night, featuring appearances from your favorite characters and specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting the United Way of the Midlands Tornado Relief Fund.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around after the game for a special Star Wars-themed fireworks show! Presented By Harrah's & Horseshoe Council Bluffs

Pre-Game Autographs: Get autographs from some of your favorite Chasers players from 6:05-6:35PM on the concourse!

Saturday, May 11

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 7:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Legends Night: Join us as we retire the number of Omaha's first manager, Jack McKeon. Get autographs and photos with Omaha's legendary manager along with Dennis Leonard!

Short Sleeve Retro Hoodie Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans receive a Short Sleeve Retro Hoodie courtesy of Pepsi.

Bands & Brews: Enjoy live music from Radio Eclectic (from 6:05 to 6:50pm) and drink specials at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar. Presented By J&M Displays and Werner Enterprises.

Sunday, May 12

Omaha vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 2:05 p.m. - MiLB TV & Bally Live - Listen on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL

Promotions:

Asian Heritage Day: Celebrate the accomplishments of our Asian community as part of our PayPal Community Series! Presented By PayPal.

Family Funday: Featuring airbrush tattoos, presented by Nebraska Medicine.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids in attendance aged 12 and under can run the bases after the game, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

Canned Food Sunday: Bring 3 cans of non-perishable goods in exchange for one berm ticket.

ON THE MOUND (PROBABLE PITCHERS)

Tuesday, May 7

Jacksonville - RHP Kyle Tyler (1-0, 4.00 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Zach Davies (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Wednesday, May 8

Jacksonville - LHP Kent Emanuel (0-1, 2.53 ERA)

Omaha - RHP William Fleming (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Thursday, May 9

Jacksonville - LHP Patrick Monteverde (3-1, 4.97 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Luis Cessa (1-2, 6.50 ERA)

Friday, May 10

Jacksonville - RHP Max Meyer (0-2, 9.90 ERA)

Omaha - RHP Jonathan Bowlan (4-1 2.08 ERA)

Saturday, May 11

Jacksonville - RHP Yonny Chirinos (3-3, 3.35 ERA)

Omaha - TBA

Sunday, May 12

Jacksonville - TBA

Omaha - TBA

TUNE IN

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all six games on MiLB TV or Bally Live. Gary Sharp will fill-in on the call Thursday, while Badders will handle the remaining five games of the series.

The entire weeklong series between Omaha and Jacksonville can also be heard on the Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Network. Wednesday's game will be streamed exclusively online on Mixlr at stormchasers.mixlr.com, while the remaining five games of the series will locally in Omaha on NewsTalk 1290 KOIL, Tuesday and Thursday to Sunday's contests are on radio.

HISTORY LESSON

This week marks the first meeting between Omaha and Jacksonville. The two teams joined the International League in 2021 and have not met until now. Known as the Jacksonville Suns from 1991 to 2016, Jacksonville was the Double-A affiliate of the Marlins beginning in 2009 and the team was elevated to Triple-A when Major League Baseball reorganized the Minor Leagues ahead of the 2021 season.

This week's matchup will be the only time Omaha play's Miami's Triple-A affiliate in the 2024 season.

Prior to joining the International League, Omaha played in the Pacific Coast League with Marlins affiliates, including the Albuquerque Isotopes from 2004 to 2008, the New Orleans Zephyrs from 2009 to 2016 and the New Orleans Baby Cakes from 2017 to 2019. Between 2009 and 2019, Omaha went 81-91 against the New Orleans franchise, the Triple-A affiliate of the Florida/Miami Marlins.

There are no former Storm Chasers currently with the Jumbo Shrimp. However, Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Griffin Conine's father Jeff Conine was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 1987 and played 163 games for the Omaha Royals between 1991, 1992 and 1998.

One former Jacksonville player has appeared for Omaha this season, though he is currently not active with the team. Catcher Austin Nola played one game with the Storm Chasers this year before being placed on the Injured List, playing 257 games for the Double-A Jacksonville franchise between 2014 and 2017. Nola also played 272 games for the Triple-A New Orleans Franchise between 2015 and 2018.

#5Things (X/Twitter-friendly notes)

1: GETTING OFFENSIVE

The @OMAStormChasers had another banner week at the plate last series at Iowa. 39 runs scored tied for the league lead, while a .384 OBP, .485 SLG and .869 OPS all ranked 2nd in the International League. The team's +43 run differential overall this season ranks 2nd in the league.

2: DOMINANT IN DES MOINES

Winning 5 of 6 games last week in Iowa, the @OMAStormChasers led for 40 of the 51 innings (78%) against the Cubs. The Chasers only trailed for 4 innings across all six games last week and were tied after 9 innings. Omaha has led for 132 of 267 total innings this year, or 49.4%.

3: BOWLAN FOR STRIKES

Starter Jonathan Bowlan continued his dominance on the mound for @OMAStormChasers last week, he did not allow an earned run over 5.0 IP to earn his 4th straight win. Bowlan's 2.08 ERA ranks 4th in the league, while he's 6th in WHIP (1.08) & tied 8th in opponents' average (.208).

4: RELIEF AID

The @OMAStormChasers bullpen remains one of the best in Triple-A. Will Klein is 5/5 in saves with a 0.64 ERA, while Dan Altavilla has 5 straight scoreless games. Walter Pennington leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 20 IP) with a 9.33 K/BB ratio, 7th with a 35.9% strikeout rate.

5: HE'S THE MANN

Infielder Devin Mann was named the International League's Player of the Week for his performance last week for @OMAStormChasers. Mann led the league with a .467 average (7-for-15), .579 on-base percentage and 1.446 OPS, while ranking second in slugging percentage (.867).

