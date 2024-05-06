Bark in the Park, Fireworks, Margaritaville Night & Bull Sharks Headline Durham Bulls Return

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 7 to start a six-game homestand versus the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds. The homestand is highlighted by Education Day (May 7), Winning Wednesday (May 8), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs (May 9), Margaritaville Night presented by Topgolf, with Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (May 10), Bull Sharks Night presented by DPS Foundation (May 11), and Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (May 12).

Tuesday, May 7 vs Nashville (11:05am)

- Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with a special 11:05am first pitch time.

Wednesday, May 8 vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

Thursday, May 9 vs Nashville (6:35pm) - Game presented by Hollywood Feed

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back for 2024! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Bark in the Park tickets are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3y3h8LS . Fans can also purchase Bark in the Park tickets and add on a special Bulls branded dog merchandise package as part of the Bulls K9 Club presented by Truss Vet: https://bit.ly/3PNN1RN

Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024!

Throwback Thursday: The best alternate jerseys in the game are back, as the Bulls wear their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, May 10 vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Margaritaville Night Ticket Package: Fans can add on a Bulls Margaritaville Night Towel as part of an exclusive Margaritaville Night Ticket Package at this link: https://bit.ly/4as0wPu

Margaritaville Night presented by Topgolf: Nibbling on sponge cake? Watching the sun bake? Looking for that lost shaker of salt? This night's for you as we pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, May 11 vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Bull Sharks Night Bobblehead Ticket Package: Fans can add on a Bull Sharks Bobblehead as part of an exclusive Bull Sharks Night Bobblehead Ticket Package at this link: https://bit.ly/3v6qOaE

Bull Sharks Night presented by DPS Foundation: The Bull Sharks return to the DBAP, with Bulls players and coaches wearing Durham Bull Sharks jerseys, which will be auctioned off.

Bull Sharks Night Jersey Auction: Bulls players and coaches will wear Durham Bull Sharks jerseys, which will be auctioned off from 6:00pm on Saturday, May 11 until noon on Wednesday, May 15, with all proceeds benefitting the Miracle League of the Triangle.

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games.

Sunday, May 12 vs Nashville (1:05pm) - Game presented by Copper Builders

Mother's Day: Join us at the DBAP as we celebrate moms with a Mother's Day Brunch! Included with a ticket in one of our party decks is food and non-alcoholic drinks, with mimosas also available for purchase. Mother's Day Brunch tickets can be purchased: https://bit.ly/3UMgI8O

Kids Run the Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

