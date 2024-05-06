Redbirds Search for Next Star Player

May 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds are seeking the help of fans in the search for their next star player. Children 12 and under have the unique chance to join the Redbirds roster for the day.

The winning fan will experience the red-carpet treatment at AutoZone Park. Their day will start with a press conference, where they will sign their honorary one-day contract and receive their personalized jersey before heading down to the Redbirds Clubhouse to get ready for batting practice.

After batting practice with the team, the honorary Redbird will take part in the pregame ceremony as they deliver the lineup card to the umpires and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Once the pregame festivities are complete, it will be time to wish their teammates good luck and enjoy front row seats for the game.

The deadline for entry is Sunday, May 19. Entry must be completed by an adult. For full details and to enter for the child in their life, fans can visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.