Clevinger Promoted to White Sox Today

May 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP Mike Clevinger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today.

In two starts with the Charlotte Knights this season, Clevinger posted a 0-0 mark with a 3.68 ERA (7 SO/7.1 IP). Last season with the White Sox, Clevinger posted a 9-9 record with a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts over 131.1 innings pitched. For his major league career, the Jacksonville, FL native owns a 60-39 record with a 3.45 ERA in 152 games (138 starts) over 788.0 innings pitched.

So far this season, the Knights have sent 14 players to Chicago this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28) and RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.