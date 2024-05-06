Mud Hens Weekly No. 6: May 6, 2024

May 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens at the plate

Toledo Mud Hens at the plate

Overall Record: 19-14, 1st, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

April 30 at Columbus (7-6 Loss/10)

May 1 at Columbus (14-8 Loss)

May 2 at Columbus (7-3 Win)

May 3 at Columbus (6-4 Win)

May 4 at Columbus (3-1 Win)

May 5 at Columbus (5-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

May 7 vs. St. Paul (6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 8 vs. St. Paul (11:05 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 9 vs. St. Paul (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

May 10 vs. St. Paul (7:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 11 vs. St. Paul (5:05 p.m., 1370 WSPD)

May 12 vs. St. Paul (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

MUD HENS NOTES

Splitting the series: The Toledo Mud Hens split last week's series against the Columbus Clippers at 3-3. The Hens fell down 0-2 to begin the week on Tuesday (7-6/10) and Wednesday (14-8). Toledo then ripped off three straight wins on Thursday (7-3), Friday (6-4) and Saturday (3-1) to move ahead in the series 3-2. The Hens fell on Sunday (5-3) after a late-inning gut punch, leading to a 3-3 split in the first Ohio battle of the year.

Stifling Sammons: Pitcher Bryan Sammons has been electric lately, winning each of his last four outings on the mound. Sammons' four wins leads the Mud Hens pitching staff, paired with a 3.54 ERA, 10 walks, and 25 strikeouts. Sammons joined the Mud Hens midway through last summer and has impressed in the early goings of his first full season with Toledo.

Mashing Malloy: Outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy has been tearing the cover off of the ball as of late. Malloy now has the highest hit streak of the season with a nine-game hitting streak. Over his current stretch, Malloy is hitting 14-35 with one home run, seven doubles, and seven RBI. Malloy has also walked three times and scored five runs.

Coming home: The Toledo Mud Hens return to Fifth Third Field to welcome the St. Paul Saints into the Glass City for a six-game series. The series kicks off on Tuesday night (6:05), followed by a Wednesday morning (11:05 a.m.) game for School Education Day. Thursday (6:35) and Friday (7:05) return to night games before an evening game on Saturday (5:05) and an afternoon game on Sunday (2:05) to wrap the series.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Justyn-Henry Malloy (5-14, HR, 3 RBI, 3 2B, 3 R, 6 BB)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Bryan Sammons (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 7 K)

Images from this story

