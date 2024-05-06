Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host Braves Legend Andruw Jones, Pay Tribute to Atlanta Black Crackers

May 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will host a two-day tribute to the Atlanta Black Crackers of the Negro Southern League that includes an appearance from Atlanta Braves legend Andruw Jones on May 11 as part of a six-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights from May 7-12.

The week of events also includes a Stripers-branded Pickleball Paddle Pack and another Education Day matinee game to open the series on May 7.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 7 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 9:30 a.m.

First Pitch: 11:05 a.m.

Education Day: Area students get a hall pass to take in a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment.

Wednesday, May 8 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

Thursday, May 9 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

Pickleball Paddle Pack: Get in the swing of things with a Stripers-branded pickleball paddle and a Field Box Ticket for just $27.

Friday, May 10 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend: For the third straight season, the Stripers will honor one of the legendary teams in Georgia's professional baseball history, the Atlanta Black Crackers of the Negro Leagues. Both the Stripers and the Charlotte Knights will celebrate the occasion by wearing the uniforms of the Atlanta Black Crackers and the Charlotte Black Hornets, respectively.

Fireworks Friday: Stick around as another Fireworks Friday lights up the night sky over Coolray Field moments after the game!

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, May 11 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Andruw Jones Appearance: 10-time Gold Glove Award winner and Atlanta Braves' legend Andruw Jones joins the Stripers at Coolray Field to pose for photos with fans (no autographs permitted).

Atlanta Black Crackers Weekend: For the third straight season, the Stripers will honor one of the legendary teams in Georgia's professional baseball history, the Atlanta Black Crackers of the Negro Leagues. Both the Stripers and the Charlotte Knights will celebrate the occasion by wearing the uniforms of the Atlanta Black Crackers and the Charlotte Black Hornets, respectively.

Atlanta Black Crackers History Exhibit: The Stripers will have historical items from the Atlanta Black Crackers on display at Coolray Field. A mask and mitt belonging to former Black Crackers player and manager Sammy Haynes as well as a game-used bat from Norman "Geronimo" Lumpkin will feature in the exhibit.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, May 12 - Stripers vs. Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday (Presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Mother's Day: Celebrate Mom and everything she means to you by treating her to a baseball game at Coolray Field.

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet: Treat Mom to a pregame all-you-can-eat pregame brunch buffet and sit close to the action with a Field Box ticket for just $42.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.