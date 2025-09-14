Olivia Moultrie on Her New Goalscoring Record

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video







19 year old Olivia Moultrie talks about the free kick that set the record for goals by a teenager in the NWSL - her 14th career goal for the Portland Thorns.

