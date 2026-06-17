Portland Thorns Exercise Marie Müller's 2027 Club Option

Published on June 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has exercised its 2027 club option for Marie Müller, extending the German international defender's stay in the Rose City for one more year.

"We are happy to have Marie remain in Portland after demonstrating incredible resilience to come back from injury and contributing to the strong start we have had this season," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "She has been a huge part in our success of building a championship caliber team and we look forward to her continued impact as a member of the Portland Thorns."

After missing the entirety of 2025 sidelined with an ACL injury, Müller has made a successful return to the pitch for both club and country. The 25-year-old registered her first NWSL goal back in April - the game-winner in a 2-0 victory vs San Diego Wave FC -and has been a frequent presence on the pitch for the Thorns this season with eight starts in 11 appearances.

Müller had a stellar debut for Germany during this month's FIFA Women's international window, getting the nod to start in her first senior national team match and scoring the game-winner in a 2-0-win vs Norway to secure Germany's qualification to the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Since her arrival to Portland in 2024, Müller has demonstrated great versatility as a player who brings both high defensive contributions and an ability to contribute offensively to the buildup. She was a consistent performer for the Thorns throughout the 2024 season to help the Club clinch a berth in the NWSL Playoffs and will look to do same once again as the Thorns push for a league title in 2026.







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