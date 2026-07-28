Portland Thorns and USWNT Star Meghan Klingenberg to be Honored at Providence Park on August 15 vs Orlando Pride

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that former U.S. Women's National Team star Meghan Klingenberg will be recognized in a pre-match ceremony at Providence Park on Saturday, August 15 vs Orlando Pride. Fans wishing to be a part of the celebration to honor Klingenberg's impactful career can purchase tickets now at thorns.com/tickets. The match, presented by Bank of America, is currently scheduled to kickoff at 5:45 pm PT.

Klingenberg played a pivotal role in the success of both the Portland Thorns and the USWNT throughout her extensive career. She arrived in Portland ahead of the 2016 season and over the course of her nine-year tenure in the Rose City, she helped the Thorns win the 2017 and 2022 NWSL Championship, the 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shield, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, 2020 NWSL Community Shield and 2021 Women's International Cup. Klingenberg started in 167 of her 183 appearances and registered 27 assists across all NWSL competitions.

For country, she contested every minute for the USWNT on their path to lifting the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Her performances at the World Cup earned her spots in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup All-Star Team and 2015 FIFPro Women's World XI. She also helped the USWNT win the 2014 Concacaf Women's Championship and 2016 SheBelieves Cup. Klingenberg capped off her international career with 74 appearances for the USWNT, scoring three times and assisting six.

As part of the celebration, the Thorns are planning a series of special moments to honor Klingenberg's legacy in Portland, with additional details to be shared in the coming weeks.







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