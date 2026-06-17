Chicago Stars FC Acquires Spain National Team Defender and European Champion Leila Ouahabi

Published on June 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC has signed Spain national team defender, Leila Ouahabi, to a three-year contract running through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Ouahabi will occupy an international roster spot and joins the Stars as a free agent from Manchester City, pending ITC clearance.

"I'm very excited to join the Chicago Stars," said Ouahabi. "This is a new challenge in my career, and I can't wait to meet my teammates and start playing. I look forward to bringing my soccer knowledge and experience to the team, and I want to give the best version of me and help my team do the same. Chicago is building a great project, and I think this is the right place to be to compete at my best."

Ouahabi joins the Stars after playing four seasons with Manchester City, where she helped the club win the Women's Super League title for the first time in 10 years on May 6, 2026, as well as the 2026 Women's FA Cup, completing a prestigious double with the club.

The defender made 68 league appearances from 2022-2026 and 106 appearances across all competitions, becoming part of Manchester City's historic "100 Club" which recognizes players who have achieved the monumental milestone of 100 club appearances or 100 goal contributions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Leila to the Chicago Stars and are excited to add her experience and international pedigree to our roster," said Chicago Stars FC President Karen Leetzow. "Leila is a proven winner and has excelled at some of the biggest clubs and competitions in the world, as well as on the international stage with Spain, and we look forward to her bolstering our back line following a historic season with Manchester City."

Ouahabi began her professional career with Barcelona in 2011, where she played two seasons before joining Valencia from 2013-2016. Ouahabi returned to Barcelona in 2016 in what eventually became a historic second stint, helping the club win three Primera División titles, five Copa de la Reina titles, two Supercopa de España titles and the UEFA Champions League, while earning the continental treble of Primera División, Copa de la Reina, and UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Internationally, Ouahabi has earned 66 caps with Spain, widely regarded among the best countries in the world, and was part of the Spain roster in the 2019 FIFA World Cup as well as the UEFA Euro in 2022 and 2025, helping Spain reach the tournament final in the latter before narrowly falling to England in penalty kicks, the first time in the tournament's history that had to be decided by a shootout.

The defender began her international career with Spain's U19 national team and earned her first senior national team call up in February of 2016, making her debut against Romania the following month.

Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 16, 2026

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