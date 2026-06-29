Portland Thorns Fall 3-4 to San Diego Wave in Midseason Friendly

Published on June 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Ahead of the restart of NWSL regular season play next week, the Portland Thorns lost 3-4 in a friendly match against San Diego Wave FC on Sunday afternoon at Providence Park.

The Thorns would concede first in the 14th minute when San Diego's Gia Corley sent in a long pass towards Trinity Byars, slotting the ball past Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold to get ahead.

However, San Diego's lead was short-lived as Portland forward Pietra Tordin found forward Sophia Wilson on the run towards the Wave box, with Wilson controlling the ball and beating San Diego's keeper in the 1v1 battle to tie the match back up.

Just before the end of the first half, Wilson would send a long ball in to find midfielder Olivia Moultrie, whose shot rolled just underneath the keeper and past the goal line to ensure the Thorns were up on top heading into the break.

Returning to the pitch for second half, each side made several changes on the field to give players reps leading up to next week's return to NWSL league play. Two of those changes for San Diego included midfielder Kenza Dali and forward Ludmila who linked up in the 54th minute to see the latter equalize the match.

Both sides remained gridlocked and it would be Portland who would regain the lead first in the 73rd minute when a corner kick from forward Deyna Castellanos went straight to defender Marie Müller to head it in to bag a third goal.

Unfortunately for the Thorns, Ludmila quickly responded with a goal of for the Wave just a minute later to once again bring the match level again and in the 88th minute, midfielder Lia Godfrey recovered a loose ball in the air and shot the game winner into the back of the net.

Up Next: The Portland Thorns return to NWSL action as they host Racing Louisville FC at Providence Park on Sunday, July 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm PT on Victory+ and KNKR-2. Tickets are available now at thorns.com/tickets.

GOAL BREAKDOWN

First Half

SD - Trinity Byars (Gia Corley) 14'

POR - Sophia Wilson (Pietra Tordin) 18'

POR - Olivia Moultrie (Sophia Wilson) 47'

Second Half

SD - Ludmila (Kenza Dali) 54'

POR - Marie Müller (Deyna Castellanos) 73'

SD - Ludmila (Lia Godfrey) 74'

SD - Lia Godfrey 88'

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns: Mackenzie Arnold (GK) (Morgan Messner 46', Mackenzie Wood 75'), M.A. Vignola (Mallie McKenzie 62'), Sam Hiatt-C (Isabella Obaze 62'), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes (Renee Lyles 62'), Jennie Immethun (Cassandra Bogere 46'), Jessie Fleming (Shae Harvey 62'), Olivia Moultrie (Deyna Castellanos 62'), Pietra Tordin (Maddie Padelski 62'), Marie Müller, Sophia Wilson (Valerin Loboa 62')

Subs not used: N/A

San Diego Wave FC: Luisa Agudelo (GK), Mimi Van Zanten (Tatum Wynalda 62'), Kennedy Wesley-C, Kristen McNabb (Trinity Armstrong 36', Nya Harrison 62'), Perle Morroni (Kiki Pickett 46'), Laurina Fazer, Kimmi Ascanio (Jordan Fusco 75'), Gia Corley (Lia Godfrey 62'), Gabi Portilho (Kenza Dali 46'), Trinity Byars (Ludmila 46'), Melanie Barcenas (Adriana Leon 75')

Subs not used: Leah Freeman (GK), DiDi Haracic (GK)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Isabella Obaze (Yellow) 84'

SD: Kimmi Ascanio (Yellow) 29'

ATTENDANCE: 17, 072







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 28, 2026

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