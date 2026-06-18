Defender Daiane Transferred to C.F. Monterrey Femenil
Published on June 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Daiane has permanently joined C.F. Monterrey Femenil via transfer for an agreed-upon fee. The move comes after the Brazilian international initially joined the Mexican side on loan back in January.
Daiane arrived in Portland ahead of the 2025 NWSL season, combined for nine appearances across all NWSL competitions for the Thorns and helped the Thorns secure a third-place league finish last year. She also featured in both of Portland's 2025 playoff fixtures against San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit.
The Portland Thorns extend its gratitude to Daiane for her time and dedication with the Club and wish her the best moving forward.
For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:
Goalkeepers (4): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby (SEI), Morgan Messner, Mackenzie Wood
Defenders (8): Carolyn Calzada, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola
Midfielders (7): Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Jennie Immethun, Shae Harvey, Renee Lyles, Olivia Moultrie
Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra (LOAN), Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson
INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; LOAN - Player out on loan
Note: Players out on SEI or out on loan are not included on the 26-player active roster.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2026
- Angel City Football Club's Global Game Tour Continues with Brazil vs. Scotland Watch Party Featuring Player Appearances - Angel City FC
- Defender Daiane Transferred to C.F. Monterrey Femenil - Portland Thorns FC
- Washington Spirit Announces Special Ticket Offers for Second Half of Season - Washington Spirit
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