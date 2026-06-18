Defender Daiane Transferred to C.F. Monterrey Femenil

Published on June 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Daiane has permanently joined C.F. Monterrey Femenil via transfer for an agreed-upon fee. The move comes after the Brazilian international initially joined the Mexican side on loan back in January.

Daiane arrived in Portland ahead of the 2025 NWSL season, combined for nine appearances across all NWSL competitions for the Thorns and helped the Thorns secure a third-place league finish last year. She also featured in both of Portland's 2025 playoff fixtures against San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit.

The Portland Thorns extend its gratitude to Daiane for her time and dedication with the Club and wish her the best moving forward.

For the 2026 season, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers (4): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby (SEI), Morgan Messner, Mackenzie Wood

Defenders (8): Carolyn Calzada, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (7): Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Jennie Immethun, Shae Harvey, Renee Lyles, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra (LOAN), Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; LOAN - Player out on loan

Note: Players out on SEI or out on loan are not included on the 26-player active roster.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 18, 2026

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