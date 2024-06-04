Olivares Extends Win Streak, Pitches Mussels to 4-2 Win

TAMPA, Fla. - Jose Olivares spun five scoreless innings Tuesday, leading the Mighty Mussels to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field.

Fort Myers (25-27) now owns a five-game winning streak, their longest of the season.

Olivares (1-0) notched his first win of the year, allowing just four hits while fanning six. His four-seam fastball averaged 94.7 mph and topped out at 96.4 mph. He induced 13 whiffs on the night, earning at least one on all five pitches. He finished with a 47 percent whiff rate on his fastball.

The Mussels got the scoring in the top of the second. After Poncho Ruiz reached second base on an error, Rixon Wingrove drilled a double to the center field fence to make it 1-0.

Still leading by that margin in the fourth, Brandon Winokur parked an opposite field home run to right center to make it 2-0.

With Fort Myers on top 2-0 in the seventh, Byron Chourio pulled a triple to right. Two batters later, Isaac Pena drove him home with a ground out to first to extend the lead to 3-0.

After a one-out walk in the top of the ninth, Pena pulled a single into right to make it 4-0 Mussels.

Tampa (19-33) got solo homers in the ninth from Christopher Familia and Jackson Castillo, but Xander Hamilton notched his third save.

Spencer Bengard was excellent in middle relief, retiring all six batters he faced.

The Mighty Mussels will go for their sixth straight win on Wednesday at 1 p.m. RHP Ty Langenberg (2-3, 3.56) will start for Fort Myers, opposite Josh Grosz (1-3, 6.88) of the Tarpons. Coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

