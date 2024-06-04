Tarpons drop series opener to Mighty Mussels, 4-2

June 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons pitcher Cade Smith

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons pitcher Cade Smith(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (19-32) returned home Tuesday night and fell to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (25-27) at George M. Steinbrenner Field, 4-2. Tampa was held scoreless through eight innings before putting up two runs in the ninth courtesy of solo home runs from LF Christopher Familia and CF Jackson Castillo.

RHP Cade Smith (7.0IP, 5H, 3R/2ER, 2BB, 6K, 1HR, 1WP) bounced back after a rocky start at Palm Beach, tying his season high with 7.0 innings pitched. On Smith's primary pitch, his slider, he limited hard contact as Mighty Mussels averaged an exit velocity of 77.8 MPH on the pitch. He also kept Fort Myers off balance, averaging a difference of 13.4 MPH between his fastball and curveball.

Fort Myers struck first in the second. Poncho Ruiz reached second on a throwing error, and with two away, Rixon Wingrove lined a 106.2 MPH RBI double over Castillo's head to give the Mighty Mussels the early lead.

Payton Eeles singled on a line drive to right field with one away in the third. An errant pickoff by Smith put Eeles on third base. With two outs, Jair Camargo ripped a sinking line drive toward right field. RF Willy Montero sprinted in and made a diving play to rob Camargo of an RBI knock, which had an expected batting average of.860.

Brandon Winokur added to Fort Myers' lead in the fourth. He launched a leadoff home run to right center field to extend the lead to two.

W. Montero misplayed a line drive off the bat of Byron Chourio to open the seventh. As W. Montero ran in, the ball sailed over his head and all the way to the wall. Chourio sprinted around the bases, ending up on third with a triple. After a groundout and the infield in, Isaac Pena hit a sharp grounder to first base. 1B Dylan Jasso dove to make the play and record the out, which brought home Chourio from third base.

The Mighty Mussels tacked on one more run in the ninth. Chourio drew a free pass, and with two away, Pena delivered an RBI knock to right field to grow Fort Myers' lead to four.

Tampa showed signs of life in the bottom half of the ninth. With one out, Familia sent his second longball of his rehab assignment (1st with Tampa) just over the right field wall to put the Tarpons on the board. Following a strikeout, Castillo followed in Familia's path, launching his fourth homer of the year to right field. Tampa couldn't muster any more offense after that, as they dropped the first game of the six-game set.

The Tarpons will be back at it tomorrow against the Mighty Mussels, with RHP Josh Grosz on the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with wacky deals coming your way for Wacky Deal Wednesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.