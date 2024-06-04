Polanco, Plaz, and Bishop Homer in 6-4 Win
June 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders opened up their six-game homestand against the Clearwater Threshers with a 6-4 victory on Tuesday night at LECOM Park.
The Threshers began the scoring with a two-run second against Hung-Leng Chang. Jordan Viars singled and Kehden Hettiger walked to begin the frame before a Niaku Pouaka-Grego single scored Viars to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Raylin Heredia doubled the Clearwater lead to 2-0.
Bradenton answered with a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Axiel Plaz to cut the deficit to 2-1 before taking their first lead in the fifth. Esmerlyn Valdez tripled and scored on a Javier Rivas single to tie the game. Braylon Bishop then lined a two-run home run to right field to hand the Marauders a 4-2 advantage.
Chang retired the next 11 batters until a one-out single from Aidan Miller in the sixth. The next batter, Devin Saltiban, tripled to left field to score Miller and cut the lead again to 4-3. Later in the inning, a passed ball from Omar Alfonzo knotted the game at four. Chang struck out a career-high seven in 5.1 innings.
The Marauders retook the lead for the final time in the sixth on an inside the park home run from Plaz against Jonh Henriquez (0-1). Shalin Polanco added some insurance with a solo blast in the eighth to finalize the game's scoring at 6-4.
Landon Tomkins (SV,7) struck out the side in order in the ninth to slam the door on the Threshers. The seven saves are now tied for the Florida State League lead with Saul Teran of Clearwater.
Hunter Furtado (1-1), Magdiel Cotto, and Tomkins each combined to tossed 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Over the last two games, the bullpen hasn't allowed a run in 8.2 frames.
The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Antwone Kelly (1-3, 4.86) to the hill opposite of RHP Micah Ottenbreit (1-3, 5.02) for Clearwater.
