Mets Win 4th in a Row with 5-3 Comeback Win vs. Daytona

June 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets rallied for a 5-3 win against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday at Clover Park for their fourth consecutive victory.

The Mets were down 3-0 in the sixth inning. Ronald Hernandez sparked the offense with a leadoff single, then later in the inning Colin Houck laced a two-run triple, his team high-fourth, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jesus Baez launched two-run homer off Anyer Laureano in the seventh inning to put the Mets up 4-3. It was Baez's seventh long ball of the season, tying him for third in the FSL.

The Mets scratched across an insurance run in the eighth inning. Houck started the inning with a walk and came around to score on a hustle double by Vincent Perozo to make it 5-3.

Ryan Ammons pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts on just 11 pitches to pick up his second save in the last four games.

Nick Bautista pitched around a leadoff walk in the eighth to protect a one-run lead and earned a hold.

Jeremy Peguero pitched 2.1 innings of relief behind starter Ernesto Mercedes to get the win. Peguero gave up two runs but recorded a huge strikeout and induced an inning-ending double play in the seventh inning to escape a jam.

Mercedes held the Tortugas to one run on a sac fly over 4.2 innings. He served up just one hit but walked five. Mercedes added six strikeouts and threw 91 pitches.

Houck went 2 for 3 with a triple, single, walk and two RBI.

Perozo was 2 for 4.

The Mets have only given up eight runs during their four-game winning streak.

The Mets (18-34) and Tortugas (23-29) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

