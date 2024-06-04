Dunedin Takes Opener Behind Seven Strong from Bautista

JUPITER, FL - The Blue Jays used seven innings of one-run ball from starter Jorge Bautista, a homer from Damiano Palmegiani and a two out rally to win the series opener 3-1 over Palm Beach on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

With the win, Dunedin gets back to.500 at 26-26, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Despite his strong finish to the night, Bautista allowed the first blow of the game, as he surrendered a two-out RBI single to Sammy Hernandez in the top of the third that put Palm Beach ahead 1-0.

In the top of the fourth, Palmegiani quickly responded, lifting a solo home run to left field to tie the game at one, marking the first homer of his rehab assignment.

In the fifth inning, Dunedin rallied with two outs to take the lead. After the first two batters went down in order, Nic Deschamps walked, setting up Bryce Arnold's go-ahead RBI double. Jean Joseph followed with his own RBI double to push the lead to 3-1.

Bautista took the lead and ran with it, working around two hits in the sixth inning, thanks in part to a run-saving, diving stop from shortstop Tucker Toman that turned into an inning-ending double play. Bautista finished seven innings with five strikeouts - becoming the first Jays' pitcher to finish seven full innings this season.

As the top of the eighth inning was set to begin, the dark clouds that gathered beyond center field for most of the game opened, dumping rain on the field, leading to a rain delay.

After an hour and 27-minute delay, JJ Sanchez took the mound for the bottom of the eighth and tossed a zero on the line score, striking out two to leave a runner on second base.

Next, the Jays called upon Bo Bonds for his first save opportunity of the season in the bottom of the ninth. The righty rose to the occasion by pitching through some pressure. After back-to-back strikeouts, the Cardinals answered with back-to-back singles, bringing the winning run to the plate. Bonds then ended the game on a popout to catcher Nic Deschamps.

The Blue Jays return to action with a 6:30 first pitch tomorrow night in Jupiter, with Juaron Watts-Brown taking the baseball for Dunedin. Fans can listen to the hometown radio broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

