Marauders Homestand Highlights Tuesday, June 4 - Sunday, June 9, 2024

June 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders return home to play a six-game series at LECOM Park from June 4 - June 9 against the Clearwater Threshers, the Single-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The following promotions will take place at LECOM Park during this week's homestand:

THIRSTY THURSDAY PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER AND TICKET SARASOTA (THURSDAY, JUNE 6) - Each Thursday this season, fans 21 and over can enjoy two-dollar beer, while all fans can jump in on the fun with two-dollar sodas, two-dollar potato chips, and two-dollar hot dogs. Come beat the heat this summer with Thirsty Thursdays at LECOM Park!

FIRST RESPONDERS' APPRECIATION NIGHT PRESENTED BY SERVPRO / FRIENDLY CITY FRIDAY / PAWS & CLAWS NIGHT PRESENTED BY WHITE CLAW (FRIDAY, JUNE 7) - Join us as we honor the hardworking police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on First Responders Appreciation Night! First responders can receive two free tickets by showing their ID at the LECOM Park box office and can purchase additional seats at a discounted rate of $9. Fans can also check out local police, fire, and paramedic vehicles in the fan plaza during the game! It's also our third Paws & Claws night of the season! Bring your four-legged furry friend and enjoy drink specials on White Claw beverages. Fans can purchase their bark badges for $5 online or at the box office with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. Water dishes and relief areas for your dog are available inside the ballpark. Fans can run the bases with their dogs after the game as well! Enjoy our next Friendly City Friday game of the season, as the Marauders highlight local non-profits and businesses every week all summer long! Start the weekend with happy hour from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, where fans can enjoy $3 well drinks and 16 oz Busch Light. The Marauders will also sport their brand-new Friendly City Friday jerseys with Bradenton in script lettering.

HISPANIC HERITAGE CELEBRATION - CLEMENTE NIGHT PRESENTED BY LA ZETA 105.3 FM & LA NUMERO UNO TAMPA BAY (SATURDAY, JUNE 8) - Join us for Hispanic Heritage Night at LECOM Park! There will be an appearance by Roberto Clemente Jr and Luis Clemente and a postgame concert by Latin Grammy Nominee Renesito Avich! Fans can also purchase a special $21 Roberto Clemente ticket package that includes a Clemente Bradenton Barbanegras replica jersey!

Fans can purchase tickets online at BradentonMarauders.com, over the phone at (941) 747-3031, or at the LECOM Park box office.

