OKC Dodgers Lose 9-3

June 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Game Summary: The Reno Aces jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, setting the stage for a 9-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno (34-27) scored a run in the first inning before adding four more runs in the second inning, three of which followed a key error by the Dodgers. OKC got on the board in the fourth inning when Michael Busch hit a two-run homer. The score remained 5-2 until the sixth inning when Reno plated another run. None of the first five Reno batters in the seventh inning were retired, leading to a three-run inning. The Dodgers (37-24) scored the game's final run in the ninth inning after converting on a leadoff double by Zach McKinstry.

Of Note: -The Dodgers lost for only the second time in their last eight games and third time in their last 11 games. However, the Dodgers have lost five of their last six meetings this season against the Aces and have dropped seven of the last nine games they've played at Greater Nevada Field. OKC is now 2-5 against Reno this season but 35-19 against the rest of the Pacific Coast League.

-Jake Lamb went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Lamb has hit a double in five straight games, totaling six doubles during that time. He also extended his overall hitting streak to seven games (12x29). He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games (16x43) and in 12 of his last 14 games (19x56)...Lamb has also reached base in 21 of his last 22 games as well as in 36 of his last 38 games.

-Zach McKinstry also tallied two doubles and reached base three times, also drawing a walk. McKinstry is 6-for-16 upon his most recent return to OKC and now has 20 multi-hit games in 42 games overall with the team.

-Michael Busch hit his third home run at Triple-A and his 14th overall this season with a line drive, two-run homer in the fourth inning. Busch is now riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 8-for-30 with three extra-base hits and six RBI.

-In the team's last eight losses, the Dodgers have scored a total of 18 runs while batting .194. The Dodgers drew just one walk Tuesday, matching their season low and marking the first time since May 5 they walked less than two times in game.

-For the second straight game, the Dodgers finished with seven hits, but five went for extra bases.

-The Dodgers sustained their largest loss since a 9-0 defeat at home against the Aces May 26. The team committed three errors, made three outs on the bases, hit into three double plays and threw two run-scoring wild pitches.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to bounce back the Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.