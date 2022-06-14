Walker Spins 2.0 Perfect Innings, Ramos Singles Twice in Series-Opening Defeat

Tacoma, Wash. - Offense was hard to come by at Cheney Stadium, as the Sacramento River Cats (24-37) fell 3-1 to the host Tacoma Rainiers (24-36) in Tuesday's series-opener.

Former Sacramento lefty Tommy Milone was superb on the mound striking out three while surrendering four hits and two walks in 6.0 shutout innings.

Down 3-0 in the eighth, the River Cats broke through on a lengthy at-bat by left fielder Heliot Ramos. After shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa doubled and took third on a ground out, Ramos won a 10-pitch battle with left-hander Fernando Abad, singling home Gamboa to get Sacramento within two.

Ramos, who returned on Tuesday to the River Cats after another stint with San Francisco, went 2-for-4. He is now 16-for-46 (.348) with 10 runs, three home runs, and seven RBIs in his last 11 games for Sacramento.

Two early runs were enough to earn the loss for righty Tristan Beck (0-5), who struck out five in 4.0 innings. In two starts against Tacoma, Beck has looked good, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 in 10.0 frames.

Right-hander Jeremy Walker shined on the mound, striking out four in 2.0 perfect innings of relief.

He was followed by veteran righty Shelby Miller, who struck out two while allowing one run, on a home run, in 2.0 innings.

Right-hander Sean Hjelle (4-3, 5.28) looks to earn the rebound win. He'll take on righty Darren McCaughan (4-4, 6.07) at 6:05 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Second baseman Will Wilson, who was promoted from Double-A Richmond on Tuesday, laced a single in his first career Triple-A at-bat, finishing 1-for-4.

Rehabbing San Francisco outfielder Steven Duggar went 1-for-4, playing all nine innings in center field.

