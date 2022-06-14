OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 14, 2022

June 14, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-23) at Reno Aces (33-27)

Game #61 of 150/Road #28 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Andre Jackson (0-4, 5.73) vs. RNO-LHP Tyler Gilbert (2-3, 10.65)

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | Greater Nevada Field | Reno, Nev. | 8:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers travel to Reno for the first time since 2018 as they open a six-game road series against the Reno Aces at 8:35 p.m. CT at Greater Nevada Field. The Dodgers own first place in the Pacific Coast League and have won back-to-back games as well as six of their last seven games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored eight straight runs through six innings and Mitch White pitched 5.2 scoreless and hitless frames in an 8-3 Dodgers win against the Salt Lake Bees Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Miguel Vargas hit a two-run home run out to left field in the third inning with two outs to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. Jason Martin connected on a two-out RBI double in the fourth inning to extend OKC to a 3-0 lead. The Dodgers then scored five runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-0 lead. With the bases loaded, Tony Wolters drew a walk, Drew Avans followed with a bases-clearing double into left field and Omar Estévez hit a RBI single. The Bees ended the shutout in the eighth inning as they loaded the bases and went on to score three runs via two walks and a wild pitch in the series finale between the teams.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Andre Jackson (0-4) seeks his first win of the season when he opens the series for the Dodgers and makes his team-leading 11th start...During his last start June 8 against Sugar Land, Jackson allowed two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and five strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 9-8 win in 10 innings. After giving up hits to each of the first two batters of the game, he kept the Space Cowboys 1-for-15 for the rest of his start. Jackson set season highs with both five strikeouts and 81 pitches...Over his last three outings combined, Jackson has allowed just three earned runs and nine hits in 15.0 IP, holding opponents 9-for-52 (.173) overall, 2-for-22 with runners on and 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. However, Jackson is 0-1 during that time since the Dodgers have scored a total of three runs while he's been in the game...Prior to his last outing, OKC had lost each of Jackson's previous six starts and they are 3-7 in his starts this season...Jackson was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Utah and made his Major League debut last season...He last started against Reno in Game 2 of a doubleheader May 26 in OKC. He allowed one unearned run and one hit over 4.0 innings with four walks and four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-2 loss to the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2022: 2-4 2021: 3-3 All-time: 30-26 At RNO: 8-12 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their second series of the season and first at Greater Nevada Field since 2018 after the teams played three straight series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark starting with the 2019 season...Reno won the May 24-29 series in OKC, 4-2, and won three straight games in Bricktown for the first time ever, including a doubleheader sweep. The Aces had a slight edge in runs, 35-33, and hits, 50-42, as Reno won its first series in Bricktown after OKC won or split each of the teams' first seven series in OKC since 2010...Jason Martin led OKC with six hits in the first series this season and tied with Omar Estévez for a team-best six RBI. Estévez also hit two home runs...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...The last time the Dodgers played in Reno in 2018, they lost three of four games and the team is 2-6 during their last eight games at Greater Nevada Field.

Winning Ways: The Dodgers have 37 wins through their first 60 games of the season. It is their fastest trek to 37 wins since the 2018 season when they also reached the 37-win mark in 60 games and is tied for the second-fastest trek to 37 wins during the Dodgers affiliation. In 2015, the team picked up its 37th win in the 58th game of the season...The Dodgers have now won three straight series and went 5-1 during their six-game homestand that wrapped up Sunday afternoon. OKC has won six of its last seven games, as well as eight of the last 10 games. The Dodgers sit a season-best 14 games above .500 (37-23), remaining in first place in the PCL, and are a league-best 8-3 to open the month of June...After defeating Salt Lake Sunday, the Dodgers are 8-1-3 through their first 12 series of the season...The last time the Dodgers were 15 games above .500 was June 24, 2018 (43-28).

Fast Accolades: Following his dominant performance Sunday, Mitch White was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week by MiLB. White made his first start and first appearance of the season with Oklahoma City after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday. He started and pitched 5.2 scoreless and hitless innings with two walks and six strikeouts in the win, retiring 16 of 19 batters faced overall. He is the fourth OKC player to win weekly PCL honors this season, and the third pitcher to do so.

On the Offensive: The Dodgers scored eight runs Sunday after scoring 10 runs Saturday night as they have now scored eight or more runs in consecutive games for the first time since scoring 13 runs in back-to-back games May 15 in Round Rock and May 17 against El Paso in OKC...The Dodgers also posted a five-run inning Sunday for a second straight game after they also scored five runs in the eighth inning of a comeback win against the Bees Saturday night. Sunday was also the third time during the homestand that OKC scored four or more runs in an inning, and the 21st separate inning with four-plus runs in the last 37 games...Five of OKC's seven hits Sunday went for extra bases and the Dodgers have now homered in eight of the last nine games, tallying 12 total homers during the stretch...The Dodgers lead all of Triple-A with a .371 OBP and 299 walks while they rank second among the 30 teams with 389 runs scored and a .825 OPS...Over the last 17 games, the Dodgers are 10-7. In the 10 wins, they've batted .283 (96x339) with 76 runs scored (7.6 rpg), notching at least six runs in nine of the 10 games...OKC has scored six or more runs in five of the last six games, as well as seven of the last 10.

Mighty Miguel: Miguel Vargas hit his 10th home run of the season and his second in the last four games with a two-run shot out to left field for the Dodgers' first runs of the game Sunday. He has now reached base in 13 consecutive games for the longest current on-base streak by a Dodgers player and his second on-base streak of the season of at least 13 games. He also had a 19-game on-base streak April 26-May 17...Vargas paces the PCL with 65 hits and 52 runs this season, while his 44 RBI and 112 total bases are fourth in the league and his 33 walks are tied for fourth...Vargas started and played in 58 of the team's last 59 games.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb had Sunday off but finished with a game-high and season-high four hits Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. He became the fourth OKC player to record four hits in a game this season and recorded his fifth career game with four or more hits and first since June 4, 2014 with Double-A Mobile at Chattanooga...Lamb has now hit a double in four straight games - tied for the second-longest streak with an extra-base hit by a Dodgers player this season - and he also extended his overall hitting streak to six games (10x25). He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (14x39) and in 11 of his last 13 games (17x52)...Lamb has also reached base in 20 of his last 21 games as well as in 35 of his last 37 games. Over the 37-game stretch (beginning April 24), Lamb is slashing .321/.434/.584 with nine homers, nine doubles, 27 walks, 32 RBI and 26 runs scored...He leads OKC with 12 homers and his 41 RBI rank second. His 55 hits are tied for second on the team as are his 33 walks...Lamb ranks tied for fourth in the PCL in walks, ranks fifth in the league in RBI and tied for fifth in homers.

Clearance at JMart: Jason Martin doubled and drove in a run Sunday as he has now hit safely in a season-best six straight games, going 8-for-22 with five extra-base hits and six RBI. He paces the Dodgers with 12 doubles this season and is tied with Miguel Vargas for a team-best 24 extra-base hits, while his 37 runs scored are tied for second-most among Dodgers players. He ranks among the PCL's top-10 players in triples (T-2nd, 4), runs (T-5th), extra-base hits (T-6th), RBI (8th, 37), OPS (9th, .905) and SLG (9th, .531).

Drew Point: Drew Avans recorded a game-high and season high-tying three RBI Sunday with a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning. He now has five RBI in his last two games and has tallied 10 of his 18 total RBI this season during his first 11 games of June...His 12 hits this month are second-most on the team as are his 10 RBI...Since May 26 (16 games), Avans is slashing .320/.453/.520 with 16 hits, 14 runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks and five steals...Avans leads the Dodgers with 11 stolen bases this season...Yesterday Avans celebrated his 26th birthday.

Mound Matters: The Dodgers held Salt Lake to four hits and three runs Sunday, with one extra-base hit (double). OKC has now kept opponents to four or fewer runs in 11 of the last 16 games, and during that time, opponents are batting .212 (110x519) and the team has a 3.65 ERA (58 ER/143.0 IP).

RIPSy Business: The Dodgers went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position Sunday and 8-for-17 over the final two games of the Series against Salt Lake. Over the last five games, the team is batting .345 with RISP (20x58)...On the other hand, the pitching staff held Salt Lake 1-for-8 with RISP Sunday. Opponents are batting .192 (19x92) with RISP over the last 12 games, including .183 (11x60) over the last seven games.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won three of their last four series openers...Stefen Romero was held 0-for-2 Sunday, but he reached base twice with a walk and HBP and scored twice. In his last eight starts, Romero is 13-for-31 (.419) with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and five multi-hit games. He has 21 RBI in his 21 games with OKC...In the team's last nine games, the Dodgers have scored 38 of their 58 runs from the sixth inning on (65.5 percent)...Tony Wolters collected a team-high two hits Sunday, including his first triple of the season. He also finished the game with a walk, RBI and scored two runs and now has nine hits in his last eight games...Wolters' triple was the team's 22nd of the season. Last season the Dodgers didn't collect their 22nd triple until the 121st game of the season. They're now just one triple from matching their 2021 season total.

