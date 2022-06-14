Early Offense Powers Aces Past Dodgers in 9-3 Victory

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (34-27) scored five unanswered runs in the first two innings to set the tone early for a 9-3 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers (37-24) in front of 3,720 fans Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. This was the first game since 2018 that the Aces hosted the Dodgers in the Biggest Little City.

Yonny Hernandez capitalized on an Oklahoma City wild pitch and scored from third for the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The Aces' offense continued to roll with a four-run second inning capped off by a two-run single through the right side from Seth Beer for a 5-0 lead.

Over the final six frames, Reno outscored Oklahoma City 4-3 for the eventual 9-3 triumph.

Tyler Gilbert started on the mound for the Aces and delivered five innings of two-run ball on five hits and struck out three batters to earn his third win.

Dan Straily received his first save throughout his 13-year career Tuesday night with four innings of one-run ball on two hits and fanned a batter.

Dominic Canzone (2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R), Grayson Greiner (2-for-4, RBI, R) and Yonny Hernandez (2-for-4, 2 R, SB) all recorded multi-hit games against Oklahoma City in the series-opening victory Tuesday night.

Stone Garrett swiped his tenth base of the 2022 campaign and now has stolen 10 or more bases in each of his last four seasons.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

Seth Beer:1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB

Grayson Greiner: 2-for-4, RBI, R

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2 R, SB.

Tyler Gilbert: W, 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 3 K's.

Dan Straily: S, 4.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 K.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, through Sunday, June 19. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

