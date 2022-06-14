Three Homers Push Mariachis Past Abejas, 5-1

Albuquerque, NM - The Mariachis belted three homers while Brandon Gold tossed 6.0 innings of one run ball to give Albuquerque a 5-1 win in game one against Salt Lake Tuesday night at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the home team tallied eight hits, three homers and two doubles. Wynton Bernard, Carlos Pérez and Alan Trejo each swatted solo homers. Elehuris Montero and Trejo both registered two hits. The top five hitters in the order recorded an RBI: Bernard, Sean Bouchard, Montero, Pérez and Trejo.

Albuquerque got on the board in the first with a leadoff homer by Bernard on the second pitch of the inning, his 10th homer of the year. In the top of the fourth, Salt Lake tallied a solo homer of their own via Jose Rojas to tie it at 1-1.

Leading off the bottom of the seventh, Pérez broke the tie with a homer, his 10th of the year. Trejo followed with a solo clout of his own for back-to-back jacks.

The Mariachis added two insurance runs in the eighth frame on a Bouchard RBI double and Montero RBI single, taking a 5-1 lead.

Gold took the no decision after the 6.0 innings of one run ball. He fanned six and allowed one homer.

Topes Scope: - Bernard has now hit three game-opening homers this season (April 27 and 28 vs. Sacramento). It is his fourth over two years with the Isotopes. His three in a season is the most by an Isotope since at least 2016. It is also the first time the Isotopes or Albuquerque Dukes have hit a leadoff homer against the Salt Lake Bees (1994).

-Bernard became the second Isotopes player with double-digit homers this season (Elhuris Montero). He has three over his last two games. In the seventh, Pérez became the third Isotopes with double-digit clouts. -The Mariachis are 14-5 all-time at home (dating back to 2018) and a total of 196,815 fans have attended the 19 games, an average of 10,359 per contest.

-The Isotopes extended their extra-base hit streak to 17-straight games with Bernard's clout.

-Pérez extended his team-leading on-base streak to 26 games with a walk in the first inning.

-Pérez and Trejo hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, the fourth time this year the Isotopes have accomplished the feat.

-Bouchard extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a double in the eighth inning.

-Montero extended his Triple-A hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the first-tying Bouchard's team-best 10-game streak.

-The one run allowed by the Isotopes is the fewest this season.

-Gold has allowed a homer in four-straight starts. An Isotopes starter has now pitched 6.0 innings seven times this season.

-The Bees' starter Jake Kalish allowed three home runs-the first clouts he's allowed all season.

-The Isotopes are now 3-8 in series openers and 2-4 at home. On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees will play game two Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is scheduled to send Ashton Goudeau to the mound while Salt Lake is expected to start Mike Mayers.

