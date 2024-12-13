Oilers Retain Tre Harvey

December 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the return of Tre Harvey for 2025.

Harvey, re-joins for his third campaign, playing for the Oilers their entire existence. A two-way player, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native has appeared mostly at linebacker while also contributing at running back, tight end and both sides of special teams.

The six-foot-one, 235-pound threat was instrumental in Tulsa's first franchise victory, snagging a receiving touchdown and rushing for the game-clinching score in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The hometown hero added a tackle for loss in the outing as well.

Harvey finished the 2023 campaign with three rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown, eight kickoff returns, 66.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and two blocked kicks. Harvey's pass breakups and tackles both ranked second on the team, while his three rushing touchdowns were third-best on the squad.

Last season saw the Catoosa High School graduate post career highs in tackles (68), solo tackles (53), interceptions (2), pass break ups (8) and tackles for loss (6.5). Harvey recorded IFL statistics with Quad City, Bismarck and Frisco before playing in Black and Gold.

Prior to turning pro, the Oklahoman played at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma as a tight end and long snapper. Harvey finished his collegiate career with 969 yards and seven touchdowns spread over 64 receptions - averaging more than 10 yards per catch every season. The former Tiger added 33 total tackles and 44 kickoff returns on special teams while majoring in Kinesiology.

Harvey was a standout athlete at Catoosa High School, representing the Indians in football, basketball and track before graduating in 2014. The third-year Oiler is still active in local youth camps for his alma mater.

