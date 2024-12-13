Pirates Partner with Mill City Medical Group

December 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA. - The Massachusetts Pirates have announced that Mill City Medical Group will be the team's official medical partner for the foreseeable future as a result of a multi-year agreement.

Pirates Founder, Co-owner, President and General Manager feels this partnership will help keep Massachusetts a front-runner in the Indoor Football League.

"In regard to the success of the on-field product, your medical team plays as large a role as anyone within the organization. This is an influential partnership for the Pirates and we are thrilled to be working alongside Doctor Matthew Savory and his outstanding team of experienced professionals at Mill City Medical Group. I would also like to thank Tom Lee from Zozimus for his significant role in assisting with the facilitation of the agreement," Yatim said.

The Mill City Medical Group was founded in Lowell in 2003 and has grown to become one of the region's largest private medical practices with a history of clinical excellence and a commitment to the highest ethical and professional standards.

Medical Director and Team Physician Dr. Matthew Savory is looking forward to working with a perennial power in the IFL.

"I am excited to be a part of the Pirates organization and looking forward to working with their players and staff. The Mill City Medical Group is committed to doing their part to help the team have a successful season," Dr. Savory said.

The Mill City Medical Group has two locations in Lowell and a third in Dracut, MA.

