Sharks Sign Four from Tryouts

December 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Sharks have signed QB Blaine Espinosa, DB Malik Fleming, LB Ronald Malbrough Jr, and WR Jaidyn Wilson for the 2025 Season from November's free agent tryout.

Blaine Espinosa, a quarterback for Thomas More University, has showcased exceptional talent throughout his college career. In his redshirt sophomore season in 2022, he played all 11 games, leading the team with 1,839 passing yards and 14 touchdowns while also contributing 223 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. Espinosa earned Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for an outstanding performance against the University of the Cumberlands, where he tied a program record by throwing five touchdown passes, amassing 254 passing yards, and adding a rushing touchdown.

Malik Fleming, a dynamic defensive back, began his college football journey at East Carolina University (ECU), where he played 48 games and earned Second-Team All-AAC honors in 2022. That season, he showcased his playmaking ability with three interceptions, nine pass breakups, and 41 tackles while also contributing as a punt returner. In 2023, Fleming transferred to the University of Houston, where he transitioned to a nickelback role in their 4-2-5 defensive scheme. He made an immediate impact, recording two interceptions and a pivotal 48-yard punt return in his debut against UTSA. Known for his football intelligence, ball skills, and versatility, Fleming is now emerging as a promising NFL prospect.

Ronald Malbrough Jr ., a linebacker standing at 6'2" and 230 lbs, played a significant role in his college football career at Northwestern State University. Known for his versatility, he excelled in both pass defense and run-stopping duties, contributing to the team's defensive efforts. Malbrough graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology while building a strong foundation for his professional football aspirations. After college, he pursued football further, playing in the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022, where he ranked among the league's top tacklers. In 2023, he joined the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the Indoor Football League, continuing his professional journey.

Jaidyn Wilson began his college football journey at Lakeland University, where he played six games as a quarterback, throwing for 225 yards, completing 11 passes, and scoring three touchdowns. After transferring to Southwest Mississippi Community College, he moved on to Troy University, where he switched to wide receiver. At Troy, Wilson showcased his skills, particularly during the 2023 T-Day spring game, where he made three catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. In 2023, Wilson transferred to Edward Waters University, an HBCU in Florida, where he continued his career as a wide receiver, standing 6'2" and 190 pounds, with two years of eligibility remaining.

