Pirates to Air Games Live on 98.5 The Sports Hub

December 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA. - The Massachusetts Pirates official radio broadcast partner for the 2025 season will be 98.5 The Sports Hub. Pirates games will air on the station's HD2 Channel.

Pirates Founder, Co-owner, President and General Manager Jawad Yatim is excited as to what The Sports Hub can add to the team.

"Every year we identify various aspects of the organization that we can develop, and our radio broadcast was an area of focus, so to be able to execute on this agreement is a progressive step for the Pirates. We're excited to be able to expose our team to a broader audience, the product warrants it, and our athletes and staff deserve it," Yatim said.

The Sports Hub serves Greater Boston and much of the surrounding areas of New England. Owned by the Beasley Broadcast Group, 98.5 (FM) is the flagship station for the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Revolution radio networks.

The Boston affiliate for Fox Sports Radio is also the home of many of Boston's top sports show hosts including Toucher & Hardy, Zolak & Bertrand, Felger & Mazz and Joe Murray. 98.5-HD2 is the home for replays of the day's talk shows along with original podcasts.

The official Pirates radio broadcast schedule will be announced in the near future.

