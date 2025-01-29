Marquez Bembry Joins Tulsa

January 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, announce the signing of former University of Kentucky and University of Connecticut linebacker Marquez Bembry.

Bembry, begins his career on the professional stage having finished his college career with the Connecticut Huskies. The Stone Mountain, Georgia native played in 12 games for the Huskies, starting in two games and picking up 11 tackles.

Prior to his time with the Huskies, the 6'3, 233 lbs. linebacker played in the SEC with the Kentucky Wildcats, recording 37 tackles in 24 games played with 22 being solo.

To begin his college career, the new Oiler played at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi, where he would win a MACJC State Championship.

Tulsa Oilers Football Season and Group Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 season! Call the front office at 918-632-7825 or visit www.tulsaoilersfootball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.