Steamwheelers Sign All-IFL Kicker Kyle Kaplan for 2025 Season
January 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Quad City Steamwheelers News Release
The Quad City Steamwheelers have signed kicker Kyle Kaplan for the 2025 season.
Kaplan had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2024, converting 25 field goals, 74 extra points, and two deuces for a total of 159 points. His performance earned him a spot on the All-IFL Second Team.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from January 29, 2025
- Massachusetts Transactional Roundup - Massachusetts Pirates
- Pirates Re-Sign DB Matt Elam - Massachusetts Pirates
- Blizzard to Host Tryout February 22 - Green Bay Blizzard
- Steamwheelers Sign All-IFL Kicker Kyle Kaplan for 2025 Season - Quad City Steamwheelers
- Marquez Bembry Joins Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- D1 Mega Football Camp this Saturday - Jacksonville Sharks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad City Steamwheelers Stories
- Steamwheelers Sign All-IFL Kicker Kyle Kaplan for 2025 Season
- Steamwheelers Sign Chima Dunga for 2025 Season
- Steamwheelers Re-Sign Db Malik Duncan for 2025 Season
- Steamwheelers Sign Veteran Qb Daquan Neal for 2025 Season
- Steamwheelers Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule