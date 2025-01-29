Steamwheelers Sign All-IFL Kicker Kyle Kaplan for 2025 Season

January 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







The Quad City Steamwheelers have signed kicker Kyle Kaplan for the 2025 season.

Kaplan had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2024, converting 25 field goals, 74 extra points, and two deuces for a total of 159 points. His performance earned him a spot on the All-IFL Second Team.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.