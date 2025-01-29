D1 Mega Football Camp this Saturday

D1 Training East Jacksonville is thrilled to invite you to our one-of-a-kind Mega NFL Football Camp! We're bringing an incredible experience to Bolles High School this Saturday, February 1st, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, for young athletes ages 6-16.

This isn't your typical football camp. What makes it special? Every single coach at this event is a former NFL player. That's right - your athlete will be learning directly from professionals who know exactly what it takes to reach the next level. Forget random volunteers; each drill station will be led by a different NFL athlete, providing personalized guidance and invaluable advice every step of the way! We're here to help athletes of all ages understand the dedication and skills needed to excel in football.

And because you're part of the Sharks family, we're offering you a special 25% discount!

Here's what your athlete can expect from this amazing camp:

Hands-on coaching from the best in the game.

Direct mentorship by NFL athletes who have been there.

Drills designed to directly translate to on-field performance.

Personalized advice to improve their game.

Free photos with the NFL coaches, a great memory to have!

And most importantly, a positive and unforgettable experience!

This will be a fun day for the whole family! We'll have a variety of sponsors on-site offering free samples, giveaways, delicious food, and more.

We are incredibly proud to announce our all-star coaching lineup that has been proudly sponsored by Tim Tebow:

Jason Babin : 1st round draft pick/All-Pro/DE

Chris Thompson: Redskins/Jaguars/HB

Bill Alford: Broncos/Ravens/Falcons/CB

Demetrius McCray: Jaguars/Raiders/CB

Scott Starks: Jaguars/CB

Conor Blount: OSU/Jax Sharks/QB

...And many more!

Remember, all Sharks fans get a 25% discount!

Spots for this camp are limited, so don't miss out! If you're interested in giving your young athlete his unique opportunity, please simply email samuel.nicks@d1training.com or give them a call at (904) 901-6470 to reserve your spot.

