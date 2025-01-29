Blizzard to Host Tryout February 22

January 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard will be hosting an open tryout on February 22 at the Kress Events Center on the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay campus.

Last year, the team held an open tryout in the same location on January 20, 2024. It was a successful event that saw over 30 athletes showcase their skills in front of coaches, staff, and even an owner! Athletes came from across the country and varied from all positions, including quarterback and kicker.

After doing some warm-up stretching, the athletes went through a series of drills. Results for pro agility, L Drill, and broad jump were tallied and sent to them for future reference. Blizzard coaches also ran some individual drills by position group followed by some 1-on-1s and even ran some plays. Every athlete gave 100 percent throughout the tryout, and the day ended with some stretching and a huddle. Coaches had the chance to share their personal experiences and perspectives and thank the athletes for coming.

After the tryout, Corey Roberson, who currently serves as Head Coach and General Manager, said, "We are very pleased with the turnout and talent we had. As we cipher through all the information, we are comfortable saying we plan to sign someone from this tryout." Soon after, receiver Daniel Hoffman signed with the 2024 Blizzard. The coaching staff was impressed with his results and the ability displayed that day, and he spent 2024 training camp with the team.

The 2025 tryout is a few weeks away! Athletes can sign up.

If you would like to stay up to date on future events, follow our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, and X) or website.

