Oilers Deal Dop to Americans

November 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the trading of goaltender Eric Dop to the Allen Americans in exchange for cash.

Dop, 24, made three relief appearances for the Oilers, finishing with a 5.02 GAA and an .854 save percentage with no decisions.

Prior to joining Tulsa, the Lewis Center, Ohio native played four seasons with his home-state Bowling Green Falcons before closing his collegiate career with a single season at Boston College.

The trading of the 5'10, 170 lbs. goaltender comes the same week the Oilers announced the acquisition of goaltender Brad Arvanitis.

