Jacob Friend Earns AHL Call-Up with Manitoba

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that defenseman Jacob Friend has been loaned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Friend has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Moose.

Friend, 25, earns the call-up having posted a goal and an assist with 14 penalty minutes in 12 games with the Icemen this season.

Last season, Friend recorded 13 points (5g, 8a) with 79 penalty minutes in 43 games played with Jacksonville. In addition, he also appeared in 17 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers, registering two points (1g, 1a) with 33 penalty minutes.

During his rookie campaign with the Icemen in 2020-21, Friend collected eight points (1g, 7a) with 101 penalty minutes in 44 games and quickly established himself as one the most physical defenders in the league.

Prior to joining the Icemen, Friend logged 14 points (3g, 11a) with 136 penalty minutes in 53 games played at St. Mary's University (USports) from 2018-2020. The 6-2, 205-pound blueliner totaled 63 points (9g, 54a) along with 266 penalty minutes in 166 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018. The Bowmanville, Ontario resident captained Owen Sound during the 2017-18 season.

