ECHL Transactions - November 24
November 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 24, 2022:
Allen:
Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Belleville
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve
Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG
Idaho:
Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Texas
Jacksonville:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Friend, D loaned to Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Paul McAvoy, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Newfoundland:
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Eric Dop, G traded to Allen
Utah:
Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Belleville
