ECHL Transactions - November 24

November 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 24, 2022:

Allen:

Delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Belleville

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Sean Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Artur Terchiyev, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Marc-Antoine Pepin, D activated from reserve

Add Louie Rowe, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dan Herman, G added as EBUG

Idaho:

Delete Justin Ducharme, F recalled by Texas

Jacksonville:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D loaned to Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Paul McAvoy, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Logan Lambdin, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Newfoundland:

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Ryan Novalis, G added as EBUG

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Thomas Sigouin, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Eric Dop, G traded to Allen

Utah:

Delete Brandon Cutler, F loaned to Belleville

ECHL Stories from November 24, 2022

