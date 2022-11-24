Cyclones Feast on Komets in 6-0 Shutout Win on Thanksgiving

Fort Wayne, IN- The Cyclones remain undefeated on the road this season, as a total team effort helped Mark Sinclair pitch a 43 save shutout in a 6-0 route of the Fort Wayne Komets on Thanksgiving Night.

Cincinnati is now 10-1-0-1. At 21 points, the Cyclones are first in the Central Division and 5-0 on the road, standing tall as the ECHL's only unbeaten team on the road. Fort Wayne has failed to win any of its first six home games and sit 4-5-1-2 on the season.

- Veterans Dajon Mingo and Matt Berry scored both of Cincinnati's first period goals, with each coming in the final four minutes of the period. Komets goaltender Colton Point juggled a rebound, falling down in his crease as the puck found its way to the stick of Berry, whose third goal of the season came on the power play and got the 'Clones on the board.

- Mingo's goal (also his third of the year), came off a rebound in the low slot that the blue liner fired through Point for the 2-0 advantage with 1:18 remaining in the first.

- The Cyclones found a pair of goals again in the second, as Brandon Yeamans and Lee Lapid scored. Yeamans goal came off a behind-the-net pass from Zack Andrusiak 12:33 into period two, while Lapid broke into the Fort Wayne zone and whipped a backhand shot under the glove of Point to make it 4-0.

- Lapid scored his second of the night early in the third after Point turned the puck over to the left of his crease. Lapid's goal marked his fourth of the season, and first multi-goal game as a pro.

- Cincinnati struck again on the power play 5:28 into the third when Louie Caporusso redirected a puck sent toward the net for his fifth goal of the season.

- Sinclair picked up the win and subsequently, his second career shutout and second consecutive shutout on the road, stopping all 43 shots faced against Fort Wayne. The rookie goaltender made 79 saves over two days' time and is 5-0 on the season.

- A three game road trip continues Saturday night in Iowa with the first of two matchups on the weekend between the Cyclones and Heartlanders.

