Tendeck Holds off Savannah in 2-1 Win

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (7-4-1-0) held off the Savannah Ghost Pirates (6-3-3-0) in a 2-1 win on Thanksgiving at Gas South Arena. Atlanta's special teams powered it to victory with two power-play goals and a clean sheet on the penalty kill. Goaltender David Tendeck picked up his third win of the season with a 27-save performance.

The Gladiators had scored power-play goals in eight straight games entering Thursday's Thanksgiving Day contest. Four minutes into the first frame, Eric Neiley extended the streak to nine games by punching in his fifth tally of the season (4:06).

In the middle of the second period, Gabe Guertler was assessed a five-minute major for charging Savannah goaltender Isaiah Seville and the Gladiators' penalty kill got to work. Atlanta's specialty unit was tested further when the Glads were tabbed with a too-many-men on the ice minor, putting the Ghost Pirates two men up. Atlanta managed to kill off the two-minute 5-on-3 with gusto along with the remainder of Guertler's major. Despite being the penalty situation, the Gladiators managed to outshoot the Ghost Pirates 14-10 in the second period.

Kameron Kielly netted Atlanta's second power-play goal of the night in the second period after fielding a pass from below the goal line form Gabe Guertler (1:37).

Alex Swetlikoff broke David Tendeck's shutout bid in the third period with a goal on a wrist shot from the right circle (13:34). Tendeck finished a strong performance for Atlanta with 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Gladiators earned their seventh win of the season with a 2-for-5 effort on the power play and a 6-for-6 mark on the penalty kill.

