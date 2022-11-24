Americans Trade for Goalie

November 24, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), have traded for goaltender Eric Dop, from the Tulsa Oilers.

Eric Dop appeared in three games this season with the Tulsa Oilers. The Lewis Center, Ohio native played four seasons of College Hockey at Bowling Green State University. He had an impressive 1.34 goals against average in nine games during the 2018-2019 season.

Dop will join the team in Boise today (Thursday), after traveling back to Tulsa last night with the Oilers from Wichita. The Americans are still without goalie Logan Flodell, who remains in Belleville with the Senators.

The Americans resume their three-game series tomorrow night in Idaho against the Steelheads. The Americans dropped the opener 7-4 on Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.