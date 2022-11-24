Inamoto Scores Overtime Winner, Swamp Rabbits Complete Sweep of Solar Bears

ORLANDO, FL - Tyler Inamoto's overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 4-3 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center on Thanksgiving Day.

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

GVL 1 0 2 1 4

ORL 1 1 1 0 3

Greenville came into the first period, hungry for the opening goal but were denied numerous goalscoring opportunities by Orlando's Brad Barone. The Solar Bears used the momentum built by their goaltender to take the lead at 14:46 on a goal from Matthew Barnaby. Greenville tied the game at 18:50, as Ethan Somoza slid a shot through the pads of Barone to send the teams to the intermission with a 1-1 score line.

The second period saw the Solar Bears shoot a total of 15 times with help from a five-on-three power-play that saw Swamp Rabbits goaltender David Hrenak make a highlight reel save to keep Orlando off the board. Later in the period, the Swamp Rabbits power-play unit conceded a shorthanded goal to Luke Boka to send the game to the second intermission at 2-1 in favor of Orlando.

In the third, Brett Kemp scored just 1:20 into the action, his seventh of the season, to level the game at 2-2, before Dallas Gerads gave Greenville their first lead of the afternoon at 4:25 with his second of the season. Just beyond the midway point of the period, Tristin Langan tied the game for Orlando, the goal that would eventually send the two teams into overtime.

In the overtime period, Greenville's Tyler Inamoto jumped onto the ice and immediately fired the game-winning goal into the Orlando net at 3:38 to complete the two-game sweep for the Swamp Rabbits.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 7-5-3-0 while the Solar Bears fall to 4-8-2-1.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 1, to welcome the Jacksonville Icemen back to Greenville for the second time this season at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

