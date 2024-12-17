Oil Kings Play Raiders in Final Game Before Holidays

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are at home for their final game prior to the holiday break tonight as the Prince Albert Raiders come to town.

The Oil Kings are looking to extend their season-high four game winning streak tonight as they meet the Raiders for the second of five matchups this year.

Edmonton is coming off a weekend where they defeated Swift Current and Kamloops by identical 7-3 scores. Gracyn Sawchyn led the way for Edmonton with eight points over the two games, helping earn him the WHL's Player of the Week honours. His 42 points (18G, 24A) lead the team and his five Game Winning Goals are tied for third in the WHL. The Oil Kings are now 16-12-1-1, which is good for 34 points, and a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Prince Albert has won back-to-back games at home after defeating Moose Jaw and Brandon by scores of 6-3 and 5-3. While Prince Albert is 14-10-3-0 on the season, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, their 31 points have them just five points back of third place Lethbridge. The Raiders are led offensively by Aiden Oiring who has 39 points (12G, 27A) in 27 games this season.

Last time these clubs met was back on November 16, a game in Prince Albert that the Raiders took by a 4-1 score. Cole Miller scored the lone Edmonton goal, while Tomas Mrsic had four points for Prince Albert.

Game time from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (27, 18-24-42)

Gavin Hodnett (30, 13-20-33)

Roan Woodward (30, 10-19-29)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Lukas Sawchyn (30, 5-17-22)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Blake Fiddler is 10 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Josh Mori is 8 games away from 200 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 10 points away from 100 in the WHL

Raiders Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Aiden Oiring (27, 12-27-39)

Tomas Mrsic (25, 17-18-35)

Lukas Dragicevic (25, 4-29-33)

Niall Crocker (27, 9-22-31)

Brayden Dube (27, 13-12-25)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Prince Albert Raiders:

Saturday, November 16 @ PA (4-1 PA)

Tuesday, December 17 @ Edmonton

Friday, January 10 @ Edmonton

Friday, February 28 @ Prince Albert

Saturday, March 15 @ Edmonton

