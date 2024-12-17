Chiefs Close out First Half on the Road against Winterhawks Tuesday
December 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Portland, Ore. - The Spokane Chiefs will close out the first half of the 2024-25 season on the road against the Portland Winterhawks Tuesday night. The teams last faced each other in a pair of back-to-back games at Spokane Arena on November 30 and December 1, both of which the Chiefs won. Spokane had a dominant showing on the 30th, winning 5-1 after Sam Oremba, Berkly Catton, Asanali Sarkenov (2), and Mathis Preston all found the twine. The Chiefs followed that up with a strong 7-4 win on the 1st, when Colorado Avalanche defenseman prospect Saige Weinstein kicked things off with his first goal of the season. Van Olm (2), Oremba, Owen Schoettler, Catton, and Hayden Paupanekis rounded out Spokane's scoring on the night. Over the two games, Dawson Cowan turned aside 48 of 53 Winterhawk shots (.906 SV%).
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Coliseum
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 4:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
