Vancouver Giants Host Star Wars Night December 29

December 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants invite you to join the dark side for a special theme night at the Langley Events Centre.

On Sunday December 29, the G-Men will march against the Kelowna Rockets in all-white Stormtrooper jerseys for Star Wars Night, presented by Save on Foods!

Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.

More details on this exciting Save on Foods Sunday, including how you can go home with one of these special edition jerseys, will be released closer to the date of the game.

Don't forget, Giants flex packs are available in 6, 12 or 36-ticket quantities and make the perfect stocking stuffer! These packs give you the ultimate flexibility and come at a discounted rate. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

