Game Day Hub: December 17 vs. Spokane

December 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks face the Spokane Chiefs in their last matchup before the holiday break on Tuesday, December 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, December 28 - Family Night

Tuesday, December 31 - Toyota New Year's Eve Party

Thursday, January 2 - Thirsty Thursday

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks wrapped up a successful three-game week with a 5-2 victory over I-5 rival Seattle in the third edition of the I-5 Rivalry Series, presented by ZoomCare. Tyson Yaremko led the charge with two goals, while Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni also found the back of the net. The game also marked the first WHL points for Joel Plante and Aaron Zulinick. Carsyn Dyck added a shorthanded tally, and the Hawks dominated the power play, going 2-for-7 while keeping Seattle scoreless on five chances. Goaltender Schlenker made 30 saves, and Portland maintained their momentum throughout the game, securing the win with a strong final frame.

Chick-fil-A Makes it a December to Remember

Starting Saturday, December 7, when the Hawks take on the Vancouver Giants, and running through Tuesday, December 31, as Portland battles the Everett Silvertips in the final game of the year, every fan in attendance has a chance to walk away with a tasty reward. If the Winterhawks score just one goal in any game this month, all fans at that game will receive a FREE Chick-fil-A coupon!

50/50 Raffle (Tonight's pot starts at $1500)

Sing Along Song: All I Want for Christmas by Mariah Carey

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks third in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.1% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 81.5%. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight.

Zakreski's Scoring Touch

Josh Zakreski continued his red-hot streak this past weekend, recording his second career WHL hat trick and bringing his total to 11 goals in his last 10 games. Zakreski is tied for fifth in the league in goals (19) and is tied for fifth in shots on net (124) with Winterhawks' captain Kyle Chyzowski. His scoring touch and relentless drive have been vital to the Winterhawks' recent success, and he'll look to continue it tonight.

Jugnauth's Offensive Jolt

Tyson Jugnauth is coming off a five-point week in which he recorded five assists over a three-game stretch. This comes just after a seven-point weekend in which Jugnauth tallied a staggering six-assist performance in one game. His effort earned him WHL Tempo Player of the Week honors and CHL's First Star of the Night on Dec. 7. Jugnauth leads all WHL defenseman with 40 points, ranks second in the league in assists, while also leading the league in power-play helpers with 19. The Seattle Kraken prospect is currently riding a six-game point streak, with an impressive 14 assists over that stretch. With his vision, playmaking ability, and offensive consistency, Jugnauth continues to be a key contributor for the Winterhawks and one of the top offensive defensemen in the league.

Captain Chyzowski Continues to Capitalize

Kyle Chyzowski is having an incredible season, solidifying himself as a leader both on and off the ice for the Winterhawks. With 45 points (23G, 22A) in 31 games, he leads the team in scoring and ranks tenth in the WHL. His 23 goals are second in the league, and his 124 shots on goal place him fifth, alongside teammate Josh Zakreski. Chyzowski has been especially hot recently, netting three two-goal performances in his last five games. He's just five points shy of surpassing his 2023-24 season total. Beyond the stats, Chyzowski's leadership and consistency have been instrumental to the Hawks' success, making him a key contributor in every aspect of the game.

Scouting Spokane

The Spokane Chiefs enter tonight's game with a 22-10-0-0 record, ranking second in the league. They are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Prince George Cougars that snapped their 10-game win streak. Despite the setback, the Chiefs remain a strong contender with top offensive threats like Shea Van Olm, who has 45 points (26G, 19A) in 31 games, and Berkly Catton, who has 47 points (14G, 33A) in 28 games, though Catton is currently away from the team competing for Canada at the 2025 World Juniors Tournament.

In net, Dawson Cowan has been a standout, with 17 wins (1st in the league), a .904 save percentage (T-7th), and a 2.83 goals-against average (4th in the league). On special teams, the Chiefs rank second in the league on the power play at 28.6% and third on the penalty kill at 82.3%, making them a well-rounded team with a strong offensive and defensive presence.

2024-25 Season Series

The Portland Winterhawks have faced the Spokane Chiefs twice so far in the 2024-25 season, with Spokane taking both wins on their home ice on November 30 and December 1. The Chiefs secured a 5-1 victory in the first meeting and followed up with a 7-4 win the next night. Tonight's game marks the third of six matchups between the two teams, and the Winterhawks are determined to earn a victory in the season series. With four games remaining against Spokane, Portland looks to bounce back and capitalize on home ice advantage.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

