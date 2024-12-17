Broncos Close out Alberta Road-Trip in Red Deer

December 17, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Red Deer, AB - The Swift Current Broncos (16-13-0-1) will look to salvage a pair of points on the final leg of the Alberta road-trip facing the Red Deer Rebels (15-13-1-2) Tuesday night.

The Broncos are coming off back-to-back losses against the Edmonton Oil Kings & Calgary Hitmen over the weekend and will look for their second straight win over the Rebels after taking them on December 7 in Swift Current by a 3-0 victory at the InnovationPlex. Red Deer sits 5th in the tight Central Division race just a single point back of Edmonton for 4th, the Rebels are coming off a 4-2 win at the Peavey Mart Centrium against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday 4-2.

You can catch tonight's game on the home of the Broncos Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 7:45 and puck drop goes at 8 PM.

For more on tonight's game read the Official Game Notes and Stats links above.

2024-25 Regular Season: 16-13-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-8-0-1

First Half Record: 16-13-0-1 Home: 12-5-0-0 Away: 4-8-0-1

LAST GAME 4-3 L @ Hitmen: Despite taking a 2-1 lead into the second period the Broncos & Hitmen would go toe-to-toe the rest of the way before Kalem Parker scored the eventual game-winning goal sealing the Hitmen's 4-3 win over the Broncos. Carlin Dezainde had a three point night while Luke Mistelbacher & Rylan Gould all chipped in on the scoresheet Sunday evening.

VS RED DEER: This is the second of four match-ups between the Broncos and Rebels and the second in as many weeks. Connor Gabriel scored the game winner and Teddy Bear Toss goal against Red Deer in a 3-0 triumph at InnovationPlex, Clarke Caswell and Dawson Gerwing chipped in with goals while Reid Dyck made 30 saves for his second shutout of the season. Since the internet era, the Broncos are 62-59-4-3 (four ties) against Red Deer and 27-31-1-2 (two ties) on the road against the Rebels.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

December 7/2024 - at Swift Current (3-0 SC) December 14/2023 - at Red Deer (3-2 RD)

December 17/2024 - at Red Deer December 30/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT RD)

March 8/2025 - at Red Deer February 6/2024 - at Swift Current (4-3 SC)

March 12/2025 - at Swift Current March 1/2024 - at Red Deer (7-5 SC)

March 20/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (18) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (31) Clarke Caswell

Points (47) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (8) - Rylan Gould Power Play Assists (10) - Caswell, Mistelbacher, Birnie

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (38) - Dezainde, Gerwing Plus/Minus (+14) - Grayson Burzynski

Shots (118) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (20.6%) - Rylan Gould

Face-off Wins (264) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (55.1%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (10) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (2) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.888) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.65) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 30 GP: 16G-20A-36 PTS Clarke Caswell: 28 GP: 11G - 31A - 42 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 30 GP: 18G-29A-47 PTS Ty Coupland: 28 GP: 9G - 8A - 17 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 30: 15G - 26A- 41 PTS Reid Dyck: 18: 10-11-0-0 3.65 GAA .888 SV% 2 SO Grayson Burzynski: 30 GP: 6G-18A -24 PTS

Rylan Gould: 23: 13G-12A-25PTS (8 PPG)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.